Iran follows peace through strength, Deputy Foreign Minister says
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday that Iran continues to pursue a “peace through strength” policy, describing it as the country’s guiding approach while marking the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr.
"Today, Iran follows the same logic: seeking peace with strength, pursuing diplomacy with dignity, and firmly defending the territorial integrity, independence and rights of our beloved Iran," he posted on X.