Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday that Iran and the United States have “moved closer” to finalizing a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict, describing the talks as converging after weeks of indirect exchanges mediated by Pakistan, IRGC affiliated Fars News reported.

Baghaei said the draft framework would include ending hostilities, addressing maritime issues, and discussing the release of frozen Iranian assets, while adding that nuclear and sanctions issues would be addressed in later stages of negotiations toward a final agreement.

“Subsequently, within a reasonable timeframe of 30 to 60 days, the two sides would discuss the details of these issues and ultimately reach a final accord,” Baghaei said.