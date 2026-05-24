Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the White House National Security Council Sebastian Gorka said on X on Saturday that former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has “no knowledge” of what is being negotiated in secret regarding Iran, adding that if he did, it would be “unauthorized” for him to possess or share such information.

"You have no knowledge of what is being negotiated in secret. If you did, you would be in possession of information illegally provided to you and which you are wholly unauthorized to have or to share. So are you a liar or a criminal Pompeo?" Gorka responded to Pompeo on X.