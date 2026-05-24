US officials said Iran agreed in principle to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of a US-Iran framework announced by Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.

The officials said the proposal leaves unresolved how Iran would surrender the material, with details deferred to future negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. They added that Iran originally resisted including the stockpile in an initial phase of the deal, but US negotiators warned they would abandon talks and resume military action if no commitment was made.

The report said Iran holds about 970 pounds of uranium enriched to 60%, and that options discussed in parallel include transferring the material abroad or diluting it. The White House did not comment on the details of the proposal.