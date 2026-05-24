Trump told Netanyahu he backs Israel’s freedom of action in Lebanon - CNN
US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he supported Israel maintaining “freedom of action” against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon, CNN reported, citing an Israeli official.
The official said Netanyahu made the point during a Saturday call and that Trump “reiterated his support for this principle.”
The official said the US was keeping Israel informed about talks with Iran on a memorandum of understanding to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and later negotiations on a final agreement.
Trump also said he would not sign a final deal without the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program and removal of all enriched uranium from Iranian territory, according to the official.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards used a UAE-based procurement network to buy advanced Chinese satellite equipment linked to its drone program, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The report said leaked UAE commercial contracts and shipping records showed the IRGC Aerospace Force acquired military-grade Chinese satellite communication technology in late 2025 through a company based in the UAE.
The deal was sensitive because the UAE hosted a company supplying communications equipment to the same branch of the Guards that later launched missiles at the UAE in response to US-Israeli strikes, according to the report.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards used a UAE-based procurement network to buy advanced Chinese satellite equipment linked to its drone program, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The report said leaked UAE commercial contracts and shipping records showed the IRGC Aerospace Force acquired military-grade Chinese satellite communication technology in late 2025 through a company based in the UAE.
The deal was sensitive because the UAE hosted a company supplying communications equipment to the same branch of the Guards that later launched missiles at the UAE in response to US-Israeli strikes, according to the report.
Reports of a possible agreement between Washington and the Islamic Republic have triggered anger and frustration among Iranians, with messages sent to Iran International reflecting deep distrust toward both foreign powers and Iran’s ruling establishment.
As speculation over renewed diplomacy between Tehran and Washington intensifies, several citizens described the prospect of a deal not as a path toward stability but as another political arrangement reached at the expense of ordinary Iranians.
“We no longer have hope in Trump… we will finish the job ourselves,” one citizen wrote. Another added: “Trump’s decisions should not matter to us. We ourselves must bring down the Islamic Republic from inside the country.”
Reports of a possible agreement between Washington and the Islamic Republic have triggered anger and frustration among Iranians, with messages sent to Iran International reflecting deep distrust toward both foreign powers and Iran’s ruling establishment.
As speculation over renewed diplomacy between Tehran and Washington intensifies, several citizens described the prospect of a deal not as a path toward stability but as another political arrangement reached at the expense of ordinary Iranians.
“We no longer have hope in Trump… we will finish the job ourselves,” one citizen wrote. Another added: “Trump’s decisions should not matter to us. We ourselves must bring down the Islamic Republic from inside the country.”
The messages come amid continued economic pressure inside Iran, where inflation, unemployment and political repression remain key public grievances.
US President Donald Trump said an agreement involving the United States, Iran and several other countries had been “largely negotiated” and was awaiting finalization.
Opposition to ceasefire, negotiations
Some viewers voiced direct opposition to any temporary ceasefire or agreement involving the Islamic Republic.
“We the people of Iran do not want a 60-day ceasefire or agreement,” one citizen wrote. Another described life in Iran as “impossible” and said they were waiting for “another call from the prince,” referring to exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi.
Several messages also urged US President Donald Trump not to strike a deal with Tehran, arguing that the Islamic Republic has systematically deprived citizens of the ability to organize or protest freely over the past decades.
The comments reflected broader skepticism that outside governments would prioritize the demands of Iranian citizens over regional security concerns or diplomatic interests.
Economic pressure and public exhaustion
Economic hardship emerged as another dominant theme in the messages.
“We are being crushed under inflation,” one citizen wrote, warning that any agreement with the Islamic Republic would amount to “the biggest betrayal” of Iranians.
Others described mounting psychological exhaustion after years of overlapping crises, including economic decline, executions, political crackdowns and regional conflict.
“Every day we struggle with the stress of execution news, depression, poverty and countless other hardships,” one viewer wrote. Another added: “The news about a deal shows that we the people have become victims of politics.”