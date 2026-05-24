US House Representative Randy Fine said on Saturday on X that he has been in touch with the White House regarding a potential Iran deal, adding that President Donald Trump “will land this deal and end the conflict on his terms,” and asserting that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon.

"I’ve been in touch with the White House tonight about the potential Iran deal and let me say this: President Trump will land this deal and end the conflict on his terms. The Mullahs will never have a nuclear weapon," Fine said.