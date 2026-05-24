Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander threatened that any new attack on Iran would draw a response across the region and beyond, saying the country’s forces were at peak readiness.

“Any renewed attack by the enemy will be met with a destructive response extending across the region and beyond,” Ahmad Vahidi said in a message.

Vahidi wrote Iran’s armed forces were at their “highest level of readiness and active deterrence” across missile, air, naval, ground, space and cyber operations.