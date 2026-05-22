US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday there had been “slight progress” on Iran but warned that any Iranian attempt to create a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz would be unacceptable.

Rubio, speaking ahead of a NATO meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, said “no nation should accept” such a system in the strategic waterway.

He also said NATO must work for all members and that allies need a clear understanding of expectations before a leaders’ summit in Ankara later this year.

“Like any alliance, it has to be good for everyone who’s involved,” Rubio said. “There has to be a clear understanding of what the expectations are.”