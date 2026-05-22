Rubio says no country should accept Iran tolls in Hormuz
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday there had been “slight progress” on Iran but warned that any Iranian attempt to create a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz would be unacceptable.
Rubio, speaking ahead of a NATO meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, said “no nation should accept” such a system in the strategic waterway.
He also said NATO must work for all members and that allies need a clear understanding of expectations before a leaders’ summit in Ankara later this year.
“Like any alliance, it has to be good for everyone who’s involved,” Rubio said. “There has to be a clear understanding of what the expectations are.”