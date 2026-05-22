France may consider imposing windfall taxes on companies that have made exceptional profits from the surge in energy prices during the Iran war, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said Friday.

“If there are particular companies that have made an exceptional amount, maybe we will impose additional taxes, I’ll say it that way, but this debate will take place in the fall,” Lescure told Sud Radio.

Reuters reported that several French opposition politicians have called for windfall taxes on oil companies such as TotalEnergies since the war began in late February.