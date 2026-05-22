German Foreign Minister Wadephul said Germany is preparing to take part in efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz under British leadership, but said he did not see it as a NATO mission.

He said talks with the United States indicated Washington would coordinate any burden-shifting with European allies.

Wadephul also welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy 5,000 additional US troops to Poland.

He said Germany was inviting the United States to stick with its original plan to deploy long-range missiles to Germany.