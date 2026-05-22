NATO chief Mark Rutte said freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz was an issue for all NATO allies, though “maybe not for NATO as an alliance,” Reuters reported.
Speaking ahead of a NATO meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, Rutte also welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to send 5,000 US troops to Poland.
He said the United States would continue to play a key role in Europe’s nuclear and conventional defense, but added that Europe would have to step up gradually.
“Let’s be clear: the trajectory we are on – which is a stronger Europe and a stronger NATO, making sure we will over time, step by step, be less reliant on one ally only ... will continue,” Rutte told reporters.
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said it was up to Washington to decide US troop levels in Europe, but added that it was clear Europe must take on a greater defense role.