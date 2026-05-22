Iran may be planning a surprise missile and drone attack against Israel and Persian Gulf states, Israeli intelligence officials warned, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The warning was raised during a situational assessment with senior Israeli military officials and Defense Minister Israel Katz, according to the report.

Israeli security officials said Tehran could try to act before the United States and Israel conclude that diplomacy is no longer viable and move toward military action.

The report said the warning comes as the United States and Iran continue ceasefire negotiations and as President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly differ over how to proceed with Tehran.

Israeli military officials have held discussions with American counterparts to improve readiness, including sharing intelligence on unusual Iranian activity, the report said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir also held security briefings with military commanders and maintained contact with US counterparts to coordinate a possible response in the event of an Iranian attack.

The report added that US military equipment transfers to Israel have increased sharply over the past month.