Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s parliament National Security Committee, said US sanctions on Mohammadreza Raouf Sheibani, the Islamic Republic’s expelled ambassador to Lebanon, amounted to “sanctioning diplomacy.”

In a post on X, Rezaei said sanctioning a Foreign Ministry diplomat showed Washington was not serious about talks.

“This negotiation is also probably deception, and the Americans have no desire for diplomacy,” he wrote.

“Now that they have sanctioned an Iranian diplomat too, send missiles instead of diplomats to negotiate with the devil so it understands what it is dealing with,” Rezaei added.