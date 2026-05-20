Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took aim at US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday by quoting from Vance’s memoir Hillbilly Elegy and warning that ordinary Americans would bear the cost of another Middle East war.

“We felt trapped in two unwinnable wars and a disproportionate share of fighters came from our neighborhood,” Ghalibaf wrote, citing a passage from the book.

“Hillbilly 2 incoming,” he added, accusing “broligarchs” and “beltway war merchants” of pushing the United States toward deeper conflict with Iran.

The unusual post appears to be appealing directly to anti-interventionist sentiment among parts of the American right.