Iran’s recent proposal to the United States calls for the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the US naval blockade, the country’s deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday.

The proposal also called for an end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, Kazem Gharibabadi told members of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee.

He said Iran’s framework included compensation from the United States for war damage, the withdrawal of US forces from areas around Iran, and an end to unilateral sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions.

He also said Iran’s negotiating team had insisted on Tehran’s right to uranium enrichment.