An Iranian lawmaker said on Tuesday that enemy vessels would not be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under a new legal framework the parliament is preparing.

The framework would be approved by parliament to manage the strategic waterway, said Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesman for national security and foreign policy committee.

“The Americans must either submit to diplomacy and our conditions, or to the power of our missiles,” he said.

The MP added that any new strikes on Iran would face a stronger response and that Tehran was prepared for all scenarios.