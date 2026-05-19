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US President Donald Trump said the United States confronted Iran because it was determined to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon, adding that Washington “ended up destroying” Iranian forces after encountering resistance.

"I said, we're going to take a little excursion down to the Middle East, and we're going to confront Iran, because they are desperate to have a nuclear weapon, and the only reason they wanted is to use it, and I said that's I hate to do this because we're doing so well, but this is the most important thing we can do. We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon, so we did that, and when we did that, we were met with a little force, and we ended up destroying them. We now have a tremendous, we built really a steel wall where no boats, the blockade, where no boats are able to, not one boat has been able to get through our blockade. Look, our military is the greatest military anywhere in the world. I just left China, and I will say, President Xi was very, very complimentary of our military. He was amazed, actually, at our military. We have the greatest military in the world. We're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon, so I was called by these three countries, plus others, and they're dealing directly with our people, and right now Iran, and there seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I'd be very happy," Trump said.