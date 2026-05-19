ran’s mission to the United Nations accused Washington of using the UN Security Council to spread “lies, false accusations and disinformation” against Tehran and its nuclear program.

In a sharply worded statement posted on X, the mission said “the only country in history to have used nuclear weapons” was violating international law through maritime blockades and support for Israeli military actions across the region.

“The culprit and the thief are now playing the role of prosecutor and judge,” the Iranian mission said, accusing Washington of trying to whitewash its own actions.