Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the UN Security Council that the situation at the Barakah nuclear power plant in the UAE remains “of grave concern” following Sunday’s drone strike.

While radiation levels remain normal and offsite power has been restored, Grossi warned that attacks on nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes are “unacceptable” and carry undeniable risks for people and the environment.

Grossi said he had reiterated to the Security Council the need to uphold the “seven indispensable pillars” of nuclear safety and security.