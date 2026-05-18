Russia’s envoy to international organizations in Vienna appeared to suggest Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf should be give a similar role overseeing relations with Moscow after he was appointed special envoy for China affairs.

“Isn’t it equally relevant to think about something similar in relations with Russia?” Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on X while reacting to reports about Ghalibaf’s new role.

Iranian media reported Sunday that Ghalibaf had been appointed to oversee relations with China by President Masoud Pezeshkian and approved by supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.