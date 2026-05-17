Mohsen Rezaei, a former Revolutionary Guards chief and military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said on state television that the United States today resembles Britain after World War II and the start of its decline.

He added that Iran remains serious about diplomacy but “even more serious on the battlefield and in defending Iran.”

Rezaei urged Washington to take practical steps to build trust.

“We have negotiated with America many times and even reached agreements, and they broke their promises in every case,” he said.