Nearly 80 countries have introduced emergency measures to protect their economies as summer demand threatens to deepen the global energy crisis triggered by the Iran war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported.
According to the report, rising demand for air conditioning and holiday travel across the northern hemisphere is expected to place additional strain on already tightening supplies of crude oil, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.
Governments are stepping up responses ahead of what traders see as a potential tipping point, with fears "Brent crude could reach $180 a barrel" if the situation in the Strait of Hormuz doesn't change.
The International Energy Agency estimates 76 countries have now adopted emergency measures, up from 55 at the end of March, according to the FT.