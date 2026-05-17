Esmail Kowsari, a member of Iran’s parliament national security and foreign policy committee, warned the United Arab Emirates against continued cooperation with the United States and Israel against Tehran.
“If the UAE continues cooperating with the US and Israel against us, we will confront them more forcefully,” Kowsari said.
The former Revolutionary Guards commander also dismissed the UAE as lacking independent power, saying it had only been able to pursue actions against the Islamic Republic with support from the United States and Israel.
President Donald Trump met with senior members of his national security team on Saturday to discuss the path forward in the Iran war, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the meeting.
The gathering at Trump’s Virginia golf club included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the report.
The meeting took place hours after Trump returned from a high-stakes visit to China, which maintains close ties with Iran.
CNN reported that Trump has grown increasingly impatient with Tehran’s handling of diplomatic negotiations and remains frustrated by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its effect on global oil prices.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed the United States and Israel for instability in the region during a phone call with his South Korean counterpart discussing the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.
“Insecurity imposed on the region and its global consequences are the result of the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran,” Araghchi said, according to Tehran, adding that they “must be held accountable by the international community.”
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun emphasized the need to ensure maritime security and safety “in the region and the world” and expressed hope that diplomatic efforts would produce results “as soon as possible.”
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it intercepted three drones after they entered the kingdom’s territory from Iraqi airspace.
The Saudi defense ministry said it would take the “necessary operational measures” to respond to any attempt to violate the country’s sovereignty and security.
While hostilities linked to the Iran conflict have largely subsided since an April ceasefire, drones have continued to be launched from Iraq toward some countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Iran’s police chief Ahmadreza Radan said security forces had arrested 6,500 people since the start of the war with the United States and Israel on Feb. 28.
Radan described those detained as “traitors” and “spies.”
He added that arrests tied to the nationwide January protests were still ongoing.
Iran poses a clear threat to global security and regional stability, Al Arabiya reported, citing a CENTCOM spokesperson as saying on Sunday.
The spokesperson accused Iran of carrying out deliberate attacks against civilians in the region and said Tehran had launched missiles from densely populated areas during the war, according to the report.
The spokesperson added that US operations against Iran had been “highly effective” and that CENTCOM was enforcing a blockade over Iran’s use of Hormuz “as a weapon to threaten freedom of navigation.”