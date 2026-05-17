President Donald Trump met with senior members of his national security team on Saturday to discuss the path forward in the Iran war, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the meeting.

The gathering at Trump’s Virginia golf club included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the report.

The meeting took place hours after Trump returned from a high-stakes visit to China, which maintains close ties with Iran.

CNN reported that Trump has grown increasingly impatient with Tehran’s handling of diplomatic negotiations and remains frustrated by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its effect on global oil prices.