Shipping monitor TankerTrackers said the US-sanctioned, Russian-flagged handymax tanker PEGASUS has repeatedly moved in and out of the US blockade perimeter around Iran “just out of spite.”

The group said multiple satellite images confirmed the vessel’s movements were genuine and “not an AIS spoof,” referring to falsified ship-tracking signals.

The reported crossings come as tanker traffic near the Strait of Hormuz remains under close scrutiny amid enforcement of the US-led blockade and continued tensions over Iranian oil exports.