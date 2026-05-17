German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Monday that the Group of Seven is the appropriate forum to discuss ways to bring a lasting end to the war involving Iran, warning of growing risks to the global economy.

The conflict, together with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, poses “a serious threat to the global economy,” Klingbeil said ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers in Paris on Monday and Tuesday.

“Our path as Europeans remains clear: We rely on cooperation rather than confrontation,” he said. “We rely on partnerships, reliability, open trade, and the strength of the rule of law.”