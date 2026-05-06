The conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel may have influenced the man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump and senior US officials at a White House journalists’ dinner last month, according to a US intelligence assessment reviewed by Reuters.

The preliminary Department of Homeland Security report said suspect Cole Allen had “multiple social and political grievances” and found the Iran war may have contributed to his decision to carry out the attack.

The assessment cited social media posts linked to Allen criticizing US actions during the conflict.

The report, dated April 27, was circulated to state and local law enforcement agencies and other federal bodies following the April 25 shooting attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Reuters reported that the FBI has been reviewing Allen’s online activity, including anti-Trump posts touching on Iran, immigration policy, Elon Musk and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

US prosecutors this week added a charge accusing Allen of firing at a Secret Service agent during the incident. He has not yet entered a plea.