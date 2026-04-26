Al Jazeera reports that Qatar and Saudi Arabia have discussed efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran as concerns mount over a possible return to war despite a fragile ceasefire.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud discussed the ceasefire and broader regional mediation efforts, according to a statement cited by the outlet.

The two sides discussed “efforts aimed at de-escalation that contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region,” the statement said.