An Iranian lawmaker said Pakistan does not have the credibility to mediate negotiations and aligns its positions with the interests of the US president.

“Pakistan does not have the necessary credibility for mediation,” Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the parliament’s National Security Commission, wrote on X, adding that Islamabad takes into account the interests of the US president in its positions.

Rezaei added that Pakistan is unwilling to say that Washington has retreated from its previous proposal.