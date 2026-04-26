Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf suggested Tehran still holds significant leverage in its standoff with the United States, saying the country retains key “energy and shipping cards” in a cryptic social media post.
Ghalibaf wrote on X that Iran’s “supply cards” match Washington’s “demand cards,” listing the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb and pipelines as potential sources of pressure, against what he described as US strategic reserve releases, demand destruction and further price adjustments.
He added that summer vacation should be counted among America’s vulnerabilities “unless they want to cancel it,” in an apparent reference to the political and economic costs of rising fuel prices.