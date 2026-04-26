Oman’s foreign minister said freedom of navigation must be ensured through sustained diplomacy after talks with his Iranian counterpart on the Strait of Hormuz.

“Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation,” Badr al-Busaidi wrote on X on Sunday.

Busaidi said both sides, as littoral states, share responsibility toward the international community and highlighted the need to secure the release of detained seafarers.