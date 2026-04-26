A vice president warned that Iran would retaliate against countries backing any damage on its infrastructure following remarks by the US president about pressure on its oil sector.

“If any part of our infrastructure, including oil wells, is damaged as a result of a blockade, we guarantee that four times that damage will be inflicted on the same infrastructure in countries that support the aggressor,” Esmail Saghab Esfahani, vice president and head of Iran’s Strategic Energy Policy and Management Organization, wrote on X on Sunday.

“Our math is different; one oil well equals four oil wells,” Saghab added.

Donald Trump said on Fox News on Sunday that if Iran remains unable to transfer oil to storage or tankers under continued pressure, its pipelines could reach a critical point within about three days.