US Senator Rand Paul said on Wednesday any effort to secure Iranian agreement on its enriched uranium stockpile would require diplomatic compromise, arguing that military pressure alone would not be sufficient.

Speaking to Newsmax, Paul said Iran would not give up its nuclear material solely because of battlefield setbacks.

"If you want a resolution and for them to perhaps give up the enriched uranium, there has to be some diplomatic give and take, and I do not think the Iranians are going to do it just because they are defeated militarily. They are definitely defeated, but unless you want to go in and occupy them, you still have to trade something," Paul said.

“Previous agreements have released money. I think there would be some money or fewer sanctions. But that is how diplomacy works — you give something and you get something,” he said.