Trump’s Iran pressure campaign is highly effective, Kudlow says
Former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said US pressure on Iran through what he described as a “Hormuz blockade” is Washington’s most powerful financial weapon and could force Tehran into submission.
“President Trump’s economic squeeze on Iran through the Hormuz blockade is the biggest and most powerful financial weapon,” Kudlow said on Wednesday on Fox. “We’ve never tried this before, and it might just bring Iran to their unconditional knees.”