Iran’s national football team is preparing to participate in the upcoming World Cup, but the final decision will be made by the country’s leadership, the head of the Iranian Football Federation said.

Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, said the team is currently in training camp and continuing preparations for the tournament, according to remarks published by the official media.

“The reality is that we are preparing for the World Cup. We are making preparations. Even today we were in training camp and our players are currently in camp,” Taj said.

“But ultimately, you know we are part of the establishment. Whatever decision the leadership makes, we will comply with that,” he added.