US stocks hit record highs as ceasefire with Iran is extended
US stocks closed at record highs on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching new peaks after President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran, according to Reuters.
Markets were also supported by strong corporate earnings, boosting investor sentiment amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
Trump said the indefinite extension of the ceasefire followed a request from Pakistani mediators. However, the US Navy blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.