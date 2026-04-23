President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran has fractured the regime’s proxies, stabilized energy markets, and strengthened US alliances, contrary to warnings of wider war, shifts in alliances toward China, and oil price spikes, a former senior Trump official wrote in a commentary.

“President Trump has fundamentally reshaped the Middle East — and its future. Experts should take note,” Victoria Coates, who served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a Fox News opinion piece.

“As President Trump offers the Iranian regime a diplomatic ultimatum to accept an end to its nuclear program and remove its highly enriched uranium or face military escalation, the situation remains fluid and tense. But the fact remains that many of the dire predictions experts made at the beginning of the war have not come to pass,” Coates said.