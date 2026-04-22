As Tehran digs in, ordinary Iranians pay the price
As uncertainty clouds the next round of Iran-US talks, the economic pain of the war is mounting inside Iran and beyond, increasing pressure on both sides to find a way out.
As uncertainty clouds the next round of Iran-US talks, the economic pain of the war is mounting inside Iran and beyond, increasing pressure on both sides to find a way out.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump suggested renewed talks with Tehran could take place as soon as Friday, though Iranian officials and state media quickly pushed back, saying no official position had yet been announced.
For ordinary Iranians, the diplomatic uncertainty comes atop an economy already battered before the March war.
Domestic news agencies, including the Labor News Agency ILNA, report that more than one million jobs have been lost since the start of the war, while the government is reportedly struggling to meet pension obligations.
ILNA said in recent weeks between three and four million workers, including insured employees as well as informal and uninsured laborers, may have lost their jobs. That would leave 12 to 15 million people with no source of income.
ILNA said the government’s only support for many of those affected by wartime job losses has been a monthly cash subsidy and a food voucher that “barely covers the cost of a single 10-kilogram bag of rice.”
The agency’s Wednesday front page painted a bleak picture: widespread business closures, workers protesting inadequate wages, thousands displaced by US-Israeli strikes still living in hotels, and even a 40% increase in funeral costs.
For many Iranians, economic hardship now feels more immediate than diplomacy.
On Tuesday, Trump claimed on Truth Social that Iran was “collapsing financially” and losing $500 million a day because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this month Washington would not renew temporary sanctions waivers that had allowed some Iranian and Russian oil already at sea to reach global markets, tightening pressure on energy supplies.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday despite Trump’s ceasefire extension, reflecting market doubts over whether the truce would hold and whether shipping through the Strait would fully resume.
Iranian politicians and media outlets have increasingly highlighted the global economic repercussions of the conflict, a narrative some analysts see as an attempt to increase pressure on Washington.
The reform-leaning Asr Iran wrote this week that although the second round of negotiations remains uncertain, “geopolitical necessities and crushing economic pressures may push both sides toward accepting an emergency agreement.”
On Tuesday night, after Trump announced a continued ceasefire without a formal deal, many Iranians on social media and in messages to Persian-language outlets abroad accused him of abandoning them to hardline commanders in Tehran.
Others argued that economic strain and internal political divisions may ultimately force Iran’s leadership back to the table.
What remains unclear is whether Tehran’s leaders know what they want from the talks—or whether some are still prepared to risk a prolonged war of attrition.
For ordinary Iranians, any notion of “victory” may increasingly depend less on geopolitics than on whether they can endure the economic collapse unfolding around them.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said it had seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and directed them toward Iranian shores, hours after Donald Trump said the United States would extend a ceasefire with Iran.
In a statement, the Guards said the vessels, identified as MSC Francesca and Epaminodes, had violated maritime regulations and endangered navigation by manipulating their tracking systems.
It said the ships were detained and escorted to Iran’s coast, adding that disruption to security in the Strait of Hormuz was a “red line,” referring to the US blockade of Iranian ports.
Vessels under fire
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said earlier on Wednesday that two cargo vessels were fired upon in separate incidents in the strait.
It said a container ship northeast of Oman reported being approached by an IRGC gunboat, which opened fire without radio contact, causing heavy damage to the vessel’s bridge. All crew were safe and no fire or environmental impact was reported.
In a separate incident west of Iran, an outbound cargo ship reported being fired upon and had stopped in the water. Its crew were safe and there was no reported damage, UKMTO said.
The IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency said three vessels — Euphoria, MSC Francesca and Epaminodes — were targeted.
Trump said on Tuesday he would extend a fragile ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, even as plans for new talks stalled.
The incidents come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route that previously handled about one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas flows.
IRGC-linked Tasnim has pointedly mapped the Persian Gulf’s undersea internet cables and cloud infrastructure in what appears to be a thinly veiled warning that the region’s digital backbone may now be in Iran’s line of fire.
The report, published on Wednesday, focused on the Strait of Hormuz not only as an energy chokepoint but as a critical corridor for submarine cables serving countries around the Persian Gulf, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
It argued that several major cable systems pass through or near the waterway and said the southern side of the Persian Gulf depends far more heavily than Iran on maritime internet routes.
Rather than reading as a neutral technical explainer, the article appeared to frame those cables, landing stations and data hubs as strategic pressure points in the conflict.
Tasnim also drew attention to the concentration of cloud and data-center infrastructure in states on the southern side of the Persian Gulf, especially the UAE and Bahrain, effectively sketching a map of assets whose disruption could carry major economic and communications consequences.
That warning carries added weight because digital infrastructure has already come under attack in this war.
Recent reporting said Iranian drone strikes hit Amazon Web Services facilities in the UAE and Bahrain, underlining the physical vulnerability of commercial cloud infrastructure in the Persian Gulf.
The Tasnim article suggests Iran-linked media are signaling that undersea cables and regional data hubs now sit alongside ports, shipping lanes and energy facilities in the conflict’s widening map of pressure points.
Iran is facing severe shortages of key petrochemical products after recent strikes on its main production hubs, according to two informed sources inside the country.
Earlier this month, Israel targeted facilities in Mahshahr and Asaluyeh, Iran’s two principal petrochemical centers, which together account for roughly three-quarters of the country’s output.
According to commercial sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, several petrochemical products have become acutely scarce, particularly polymer grades used in food packaging, plastics and basic manufacturing.
The shortages have forced authorities to explore emergency import options, even as logistical and geopolitical constraints complicate procurement.
The scale of disruption is still being assessed, but industry sources say the impact on domestic supply chains has been immediate.
Najmeh Jamshidi, editor-in-chief of Energy Press, previously reported, citing senior executives at petrochemical complexes, that restoring damaged units and associated infrastructure could take anywhere from six months to two years, depending on the extent of damage.
One source said Russia declined Iran’s request to supply certain polymers, citing a sharp rise in global petrochemical prices linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the source, Moscow is prioritizing domestic supply to prevent further inflationary pressure in its own market.
Ilham Shaban, head of the Caspian Oil Studies Center, said Russia itself is facing constraints, as some of its petrochemical facilities have been damaged in Ukrainian attacks. This has further limited the country’s ability to meet external demand, particularly for higher-value polymer products.
Before the recent disruptions, Iran exported about 30 million tons of petrochemical products worth roughly $15 billion annually, with polymers accounting for around 12 percent of that volume.
In response to the supply shock, Iranian authorities have moved to ban exports of several petrochemical goods in an effort to stabilize the domestic market.
Another commercial source said Iran has approached Azerbaijan as a potential supplier of polymers, but the country’s limited production capacity makes it unable to significantly offset Iran’s shortfall.
Azerbaijan is also expected to prioritize maintaining its established export markets in Europe and Turkey.
Some of Iran’s Arab neighbours have the scale to potentially offset part of the supply gap. Saudi Arabia alone has about 19 million tons of annual polymer production capacity, while the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are also major exporters.
However, given Iran’s recent attacks on these countries during the conflict, they are unlikely to assist in covering Iran’s shortages.
At the same time, disruptions affecting shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz over the past two months have pushed global polymer prices up by about 50 percent.
The combination of domestic supply disruptions and tightening international markets has deepened shortages, raising concerns about broader impacts on downstream industries and the availability of consumer goods.
Iran’s economy is likely to buckle faster than the United States or the global economy under the combined pressure of war, sanctions, a US blockade and Tehran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, experts said at Iran International’s townhall in Washington DC.
The war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran began on February 28 and continued until April 7, when a two-week ceasefire was announced. The ceasefire was extended on April 21, but a US blockade of Iranian ports remained in place.
Miad Maleki, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former senior sanctions strategist at the US Treasury, said Iran had spent decades threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz but had never prepared its own economy for the consequences including the naval blockade.
“If we’re at the point that we have to close the Strait of Hormuz, can our own economy handle $455 million a day in trade that we have to rely on going through the Strait of Hormuz?” Maleki said, referring to his earlier estimate of Iran's daily loss during the US blockade which has been in place since April 13.
He said the answer was becoming clearer as the war, blockade, currency crisis and damage to key export sectors placed Iran under pressure faster than its adversaries.
While Hormuz disruption has created serious risks for global energy markets, Maleki argued that Iran’s own economic exposure to the waterway made Tehran more vulnerable than the countries it was trying to pressure.
Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, said Trump appeared willing to test that weakness through a strategy of coercive diplomacy backed by military force.
“He lays out the military option, prepares the theatre for US Central Command,” Brodsky said. “He then offers a diplomatic off-ramp for the Iranian regime. He lays out US terms and gives a deadline. And if the Iranian regime doesn’t play ball, he strikes.”
Who blinks first?
The discussion repeatedly returned to the question of who would break first: Iran, the United States, or the global economy. The blockade, imposed on April 13, has added to the pressure on Iranian trade, while Tehran’s disruption of Hormuz has turned the confrontation into a test of economic endurance for Iran, Washington and major Asian energy consumers.
Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, head of digital at Iran International and moderator of the townhall, said Iran’s disruption of Hormuz amounted to Tehran “putting sanctions on the world,” while the US blockade showed Washington using military power to enforce sanctions.
Maleki said Asian economies would be the first major external victims of a prolonged Hormuz crisis because of their heavy dependence on energy flows through the strait. But he said the global impact did not change the basic balance of vulnerability.
“Asia is the first,” Maleki said, referring to economies dependent on energy flows through Hormuz. “North Korea, Japan, China and India, 89, 90 percent of their petroleum, 75 percent of their natural gas comes through the Strait of Hormuz. We’re not here in the US the main target of the economic ramifications of the Strait of Hormuz, but what’s happening in those countries will affect our economy.”
Still, he said, Iran had far less time to absorb the shock.
“The clock is much faster on Iran’s economy side than it is on our own side,” Maleki said. “But we know historically that the Iranian regime doesn’t really care to the extent that Iranians are starved or dealing with major economic issues.”
Brodsky said Trump was also likely willing to sustain pressure longer than many expected because he was in his second term and focused on legacy.
He argued that Washington had achieved through force what diplomacy alone had failed to achieve, including pushing Tehran to reportedly consider a one-year suspension of uranium enrichment.
“President Trump is willing to go at this for longer than most people expect,” Brodsky said. “He is willing to take that risk because he is in legacy-building mode at the moment.”
Iran’s postwar economy
Mohammad Machine-Chian, a senior journalist covering economic affairs at Iran International and former head of market research at EcoIran, said Iran’s stock market had been closed for eight weeks, an unprecedented development in the history of the Tehran Stock Exchange.
He said the closure allowed policymakers to pretend prices had remained normal, while in reality the war had changed the value of companies, assets and investor expectations. The market, he said, was already in crisis before the war, even though nominal gains had masked the impact of inflation above 70 percent.
Machine-Chian said banking was “in shambles,” the auto industry was deep in trouble, and the market had been relying heavily on export-oriented sectors such as petrochemicals, steel, oil and gas-related companies. Many of those sectors, he said, had been damaged or disrupted by the war.
“Even if they reopen the market, there’s no petrochemical, there’s no steel,” Machine-Chian said. “They have to rely on the banks, car manufacturers and other industries that rely on basically petrochemicals to begin with in the supply chain.”
He said a crash was likely if trading resumed, even with official limits preventing shares from falling by more than five percent a day.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” Machine-Chian said of those limits. “Nonetheless, that’s the way they’re managing it, but even in that scenario, I don’t think they can afford to open the markets.”
Machine-Chian said the economic crisis had reached a point where inflation should be discussed monthly rather than annually. In a best-case scenario involving a comprehensive agreement, he estimated inflation could still average at least five percent a month for the rest of 2026.
“I’m talking about inflation in months, no longer in years, and that is the reality we’re dealing with,” he said.
He said that in a “no war, no peace” scenario, prices could triple over the year. In the event of another conflict, he warned monthly inflation could exceed 20 percent, pushing annual price increases toward 500 percent.
Sanctions relief would not be quick
Maleki said even a diplomatic agreement would not quickly revive Iran’s economy because the sanctions regime is complex and private banks and companies remain deeply reluctant to handle Iran-related business.
He said the experience of the 2015 nuclear deal showed the limits of formal sanctions relief. Even when the US government tried to facilitate limited access to funds, he said, banks refused to touch Iranian money.
“They couldn’t find one single bank,” Maleki said. “Not just US banks, but little, tiny banks without any corresponding relationship with US banks to actually touch the money. At the end of the day they had to put the funds on a pallet and send them in cash.”
Maleki said Iran’s sanctions architecture was more layered than Syria’s and could take months or years to unwind. He added that even regime change would not automatically solve the immediate fiscal crisis.
“If we have a democratic government today, a transitional government established in Iran today, and the Islamic Republic is gone, that transitional government probably is not going to be able to pay government salaries for more than a week or two,” he said.
The warning underscored one of the main themes of the townhall: Iran’s economy is not merely under wartime pressure, but faces deeper structural damage that may outlast the fighting and any short-term diplomatic arrangement.
No access to cash
In the Q&A section, an audience member asked whether cash or access to frozen funds could allow the Islamic Republic to recover and rebuild its capabilities after the war.
Brodsky said that would be the worst possible move, arguing that Tehran would use any financial relief to rebuild the same military and security structures targeted during the conflict.
“The worst thing that we could do right now is to flush the regime with cash,” Brodsky said. “It’s going to use that to rebuild its missile program, its nuclear program, its drone program, and all of its repression architecture.”
Maleki said direct cash transfers were unlikely because of legal restrictions, but access to restricted funds or sanctions relief for metals and petrochemicals could still provide Tehran with a lifeline.
He said those details would determine whether Iran’s weakened economy remains under pressure or gains enough room to recover.
The fragile truce between Tehran and Washington expires on April 22. With it ends restraint. Conflict will return, though its scale remains uncertain.
For two decades, the United States sought a durable nuclear settlement with Iran. Each failure strengthened the Islamic Republic. It deepened ties with Russia and China, expanded proxies from Iraq to the Red Sea, and built a missile and drone arsenal while burying key infrastructure underground—beyond inspection and reach.
The revelation of the Pickaxe Mountain facility in June 2025 ended ambiguity. In Washington and Jerusalem, red lines hardened into a single demand: effective surrender of Iran’s military-nuclear-industrial complex.
For all intents and purposes, the Khamenei–IRGC refusal of American–Israeli demands precipitated the February 28–April 8, 2026 conflict—the 40-day war. To outsiders, Tehran’s refusal appeared reckless. The regime, however, believed too much had been invested—in blood and treasure—to retreat without resistance.
With President Trump’s April 8 ceasefire declaration, a new round of diplomacy began in Islamabad (April 11–12, 2026). It lasted twenty-one hours and yielded nothing. Vice President Vance stated plainly that Iran had rejected American terms.
Reports indicated that senior IRGC figures, including Vahidi and Zolghadr, vetoed any concession. Authority was fractured; Ghalibaf’s delegation could not bind the state. The collapse exposed internal divisions and set the pattern ahead.
Tehran signalled its readiness to escalate—threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, recover concealed arsenals, with strikes on Gulf monarchies’ energy infrastructure.
Trump ordered a naval blockade of Iranian ports. As both sides manoeuvred behind the scenes, Tehran’s April 17 declaration that the strait remained open was swiftly overtaken, as Washington seized upon it as evidence of capitulation while maintaining the blockade. Trump nevertheless indicated that talks would continue.
Yet Vice President Vance’s planned return to Islamabad has now been placed on hold after Tehran failed to respond to American negotiating positions. The diplomatic track is no longer merely fragile—it is suspended.
Even if revived at short notice, the underlying reality remains unchanged: any Iranian delegation would face the same internal veto, and any concession would deepen recent humiliations—the decapitation of senior leadership and the degradation of strategic infrastructure.
It is at sea that the confrontation sharpens.
Washington maintains that its blockade is a lawful belligerent measure under the law of armed conflict at sea, subject to effectiveness, proportionality, and notification as reflected in customary law and articulated in the San Remo Manual (1994).
Tehran, by contrast, operates under narrower constraints. Though not party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982), it remains bound by customary international law.
Transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz—Articles 37–44 of UNCLOS—cannot be suspended, even in armed conflict, as affirmed in the Corfu Channel case (1949) and reflected in the 1958 Territorial Sea Convention. Any attempt to mine or disrupt the strait would violate both the law of the sea and the law of armed conflict at sea and fail the tests of necessity and proportionality under Article 51.
What once served Tehran as deterrence now operates as constraint. Geography, turned against it, has become Washington’s leverage.
That leverage is already being applied through calibrated force. The recent strike on the Toska vessel, confined to the engine room, demonstrated how force may be applied with precision and restraint at once. Restraint, therefore, has been calculation, not limitation. This is not indiscriminate destruction but controlled degradation.
During the 40-day war, US–Israeli strikes targeted steel, gas, and petrochemical hubs with precision. They may resort to that practice again.
There is precedent. During Operation Allied Force in Kosovo in 1999, NATO struck power plants, depriving Serbia of over seventy per cent of its electricity. The logic was calibrated escalation in the service of coercion.
Should negotiations fail, the next rungs are visible: precision strikes on power grids, bridges, and transport arteries. The Kosovo template may yet be reprised in the Persian Gulf.
Over the past year—across Ukraine, Gaza, and in dealings with China—President Trump has demonstrated a consistent posture: he neither retreats nor entertains settlements that suggest humiliation.
Lest we forget the chorus that once insisted President Trump would refrain from a prolonged conflict—that oil shocks would stay his hand, that he would restrain Israel, or that he would contrive accommodation with Tehran.
Events have ruthlessly overtaken these assumptions, leaving in their place a single, unambiguous note: the President now declares that the blockade “is absolutely destroying Iran” and will not be lifted until there is a “deal”—one he insists will be “far better” than the JCPOA.
Across the divide, Ghalibaf answers in a discordant key, rejecting negotiations “under the shadow of threats” while signalling preparation for escalation.
Trump is dividing and conquering on two fronts. He drives a lethal wedge between Ghalibaf’s faction—seeking a face-saving accommodation—and hardliners such as Vahidi and Zolghadr who command the instruments of force.
If Ghalibaf prevails, Trump imposes his terms and claims victory. If the hardliners purge him, they will be branded irredeemable extremists, and what remains of the regime will be subjected to decisive force. In either outcome, the structure of pressure favours Washington.
This is coercive diplomacy in its classical form. It draws from Thomas Schelling’s The Strategy of Conflict and Arms and Influence, fused with what Jeffrey Sonnenfeld describes as Trump’s “divide and conquer” doctrine—his so-called Ten Commandments.
A public commitment device raises audience costs and forces a stark binary: agreement or refusal. The “threat that leaves something to chance”—brinkmanship—is fully engaged. Each rung narrows retreat and magnifies miscalculation.
Contrary to prevailing punditry, the 40-day war has turned Tehran and Washington into adversaries locked in a contest of endurance. Attacks on regional energy infrastructure have eroded tolerance, while American resilience has diminished Iran’s deterrent card. What once compelled caution now invites pressure.
Vice President Vance’s journey to Islamabad has now been halted. If no credible Iranian response emerges, detonation will follow—not in metaphor, but in action. The United States and Israel may then treat the remaining IRGC leadership as beyond restraint—men whose decisions invite elimination rather than negotiation.
The outcome now narrows to a single choice: acceptance—or detonation.