Iran internet blackout at 49 days, connectivity at 2%, NetBlocks says
Iran’s nationwide internet shutdown has reached 49 days, with connectivity at about 2% of normal levels despite limited access to some services, internet monitor NetBlocks said.
The group said the disruption has lasted around 1,152 hours, with only partial access observed for some users, including the Google search homepage.
Iran has faced one of the longest nationwide internet shutdowns on record, with connectivity dropping to a fraction of ordinary levels during the crisis.