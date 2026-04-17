Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon and expressed hope it would lead to lasting peace.

“I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon and express the hope that it will pave the way for sustainable peace,” Sharif said in a post on X.

He said the truce was facilitated through “bold and sagacious diplomatic efforts led by President Donald Trump.”

“Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon,” he added, saying Islamabad would continue to support efforts aimed at lasting peace in the region.