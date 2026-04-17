Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the country’s armed forces are “finger on the trigger” during what it described as a “silence on the battlefield,” warning they are ready to respond to any attack.
In a statement marking Army Day, the Guards said the army and the Guards stand ready to deliver a “powerful and decisive response” to any hostile action.
It described the current situation as a “silence on the battlefield” in the ceasefire between Iran, the US and Israel, but warned that any escalation would draw “heavy blows” and a “humiliating defeat” for adversaries.