Attacks on Iran’s electricity infrastructure amount to attacks on civilians, a senior energy official said, citing damage to homes, hospitals and critical facilities.

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, deputy energy minister, said 12 workers in the power sector had been killed during the recent conflict with the US and Israel and a separate 12-day war last year.

“Attacks on power infrastructure are attacks on the people,” he said, adding that disruptions affect households and essential services.

He said the incidents had strengthened the resolve of workers in the electricity and water sectors to maintain operations.