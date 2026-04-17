An Iranian lawmaker said restoring internet access is not in the country’s interest at present and called on authorities to compensate businesses and citizens for losses.

Fazlollah Ranjbar, a member of parliament’s social committee, said compensation should be funded through revenues from the Strait of Hormuz, the release of frozen funds and expanded economic ties.

“In the current situation, restoring the internet is not in the country’s interest,” he said, adding he does not support reopening access at this stage.