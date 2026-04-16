The US military has released a list of Iranian goods it considers contraband under its blockade, saying such items may be seized from merchant vessels regardless of location.

In a notice published on Thursday, the US military said goods destined for an enemy and susceptible to use in armed conflict are subject to capture beyond neutral territory.

The list classifies arms and ammunition as “absolute contraband” and designates items such as oil, iron, steel, aluminum and certain civilian goods as “conditional contraband,” citing their potential military use.