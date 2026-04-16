Hardline Iranian daily Kayhan whose editor is appointed the supreme leader's office claimed that Bahrain belongs to Iran and alleged that its people seek annexation to the country.

“First, Bahrain belongs to Iran, and the people of that land consider themselves Iranian. They speak Persian and seek annexation to their original homeland,” the newspaper wrote.

Kayhan also said Bahrain’s government had filed a complaint against Iran at the United Nations, accusing Tehran of interference in its internal affairs.

“Second, the puppet rulers of Bahrain have placed the soil of this Iranian island at the disposal of the United States and the Zionist regime for a military attack on Iran. Therefore, in addition to being stripped of power, they must also be put on trial and punished,” it added.