Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman has sharply criticized Western sanctions, describing them as “economic terrorism and state-sponsored extortion” in response to recent remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“It is utterly abominable how policies that deliberately inflict pain and suffering on innocent people are presented with smug self-righteousness,” he wrote on X.

“These are nothing short of economic terrorism and state-sponsored extortion — actions that amount to crimes against humanity and, in their cumulative effect, constitute genocide.”

The comments came after Bessent said the United States was “moving aggressively” with sanctions targeting Iranian networks linked to oil trading and financing activities.