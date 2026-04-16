Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis accused the United States of making unreasonable demands in negotiations with Iran.

The Houthi leader said Washington was pursuing “impossible demands for any independent country to accept,” according to a televised speech on Thursday.

He added that the ongoing two-week ceasefire was the result of “failures” by the United States and Israel to achieve their objectives in the Iran war.

“If negotiations succeed, it will either result in a longer period of stability or an end to the aggression,” al-Houthi said, accusing the United States of entering talks on terms based on “arrogance and pride.”