US forces enforcing a maritime blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports have turned back 14 vessels in the first 72 hours of the operation, according to US Central Command.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the vessels complied with instructions from American forces and turned around rather than attempt to breach the blockade.

“U.S. forces are focused, vigilant, and highly motivated as they execute a blockade on vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports,” the command said.