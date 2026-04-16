German minister warns Russia could benefit from Iran war
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said it is not in the interest of the United States or its allies for Russia to emerge as the winner of the war involving Iran.
“It’s not in our interest and it cannot be in the interest of the United States,” Klingbeil said in Washington on Thursday.
He made the remarks in a joint appearance with the finance ministers of Ukraine and Norway on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund’s spring meetings.