Israeli security cabinet to discuss possible ceasefire with Lebanon – Reuters
The Israeli security cabinet will convene at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) to discuss a possible ceasefire with Lebanon, Reuters reported, citing a senior Israeli official.
The Israeli security cabinet will convene at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) to discuss a possible ceasefire with Lebanon, Reuters reported, citing a senior Israeli official.
The United States and Iran have agreed in principle to meet but have not decided on a date or venue after marathon peace talks in Islamabad ended without a deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.
Regional mediators are pushing to extend the cease-fire between the United States and Iran and arrange a second round of talks, but progress has been slow, the officials said.
Progress on the talks remains slow, they added.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday he would not yield to pressure from US President Donald Trump for the United Kingdom to become involved in the Iran war.
“My position on Iran has been clear from the start: We’re not going to get dragged into this war,” Starmer said during Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament.
“I’m not going to change my mind, I’m not going to yield. It is not in our national interest to join this war and we will not do so. I know where I stand.”
Finance ministers from countries including the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia on Wednesday urged the United States, Israel and Iran to fully implement a ceasefire and warned of risks to the global economy.
“We welcome the recent announcement of a ceasefire… and call on all parties to implement the ceasefire in full,” the ministers said in a joint statement.
The ministers -- from the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Spain, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, Poland and New Zealand -- warned that “renewed hostilities, a widening of the conflict or continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would pose serious additional risks” to energy security and financial stability.
They also called for “a swift and lasting negotiated resolution” and a return to “free and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.”
They said they would coordinate economic responses and support vulnerable countries affected by the crisis.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi on Wednesday criticized European governments for what she described as silence over repression in Iran, despite a ceasefire in the conflict with the United States.
Speaking via videocall at a European Parliament foreign affairs committee meeting, Ebadi said a separate “war” between the Iranian government and its people had been ongoing for years.
“This war between the Islamic Republic and the people of Iran… has never seen a ceasefire,” she said.
She said protests in January were driven by economic hardship, inequality and human rights violations.
“In all these cases, European governments have closed their eyes to the crimes of the Islamic Republic,” Ebadi said.
“We are not only responsible for our actions and words, but also for our silence and inaction,” she added.
Ebadi also said executions, arrests and internet shutdowns had continued in recent months, affecting both civil liberties and the economy.
European lawmaker Hannah Neumann said on Wednesday the situation of ordinary Iranians risks being overlooked as attention focuses on talks between the United States and Iran.
Speaking at a European Parliament foreign affairs committee meeting, Neumann said a fragile ceasefire had been announced but repression inside Iran was intensifying.
“Mass arrests and forced disappearances… the longest and most profound internet shutdown… this is the reality in which Iranians live today,” she said.
She added that recent diplomatic efforts “do not reflect the aspirations of the Iranian people for freedom, dignity and democratic participation.”
“Not a single point put forward by the negotiation teams… is about the people of Iran,” she said.