British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday he would not yield to pressure from US President Donald Trump for the United Kingdom to become involved in the Iran war.

“My position on Iran has been clear from the start: We’re not going to get dragged into this war,” Starmer said during Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament.

“I’m not going to change my mind, I’m not going to yield. It is not in our national interest to join this war and we will not do so. I know where I stand.”