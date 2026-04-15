Finance ministers from countries including the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia on Wednesday urged the United States, Israel and Iran to fully implement a ceasefire and warned of risks to the global economy.

“We welcome the recent announcement of a ceasefire… and call on all parties to implement the ceasefire in full,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

The ministers -- from the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Spain, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, Poland and New Zealand -- warned that “renewed hostilities, a widening of the conflict or continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would pose serious additional risks” to energy security and financial stability.

They also called for “a swift and lasting negotiated resolution” and a return to “free and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.”

They said they would coordinate economic responses and support vulnerable countries affected by the crisis.