European lawmaker Hannah Neumann said on Wednesday the situation of ordinary Iranians risks being overlooked as attention focuses on talks between the United States and Iran.

Speaking at a European Parliament foreign affairs committee meeting, Neumann said a fragile ceasefire had been announced but repression inside Iran was intensifying.

“Mass arrests and forced disappearances… the longest and most profound internet shutdown… this is the reality in which Iranians live today,” she said.

She added that recent diplomatic efforts “do not reflect the aspirations of the Iranian people for freedom, dignity and democratic participation.”

“Not a single point put forward by the negotiation teams… is about the people of Iran,” she said.