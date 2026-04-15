US, Iran agree in principle to meet but no date or venue set – WSJ
The United States and Iran have agreed in principle to meet but have not decided on a date or venue after marathon peace talks in Islamabad ended without a deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.
Regional mediators are pushing to extend the cease-fire between the United States and Iran and arrange a second round of talks, but progress has been slow, the officials said.
Progress on the talks remains slow, they added.